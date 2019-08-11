Park Circle Co Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $945,000 as Shares Rose; S&Co Lowered Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $913,506; Stock Value Declined

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 9.09 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,789 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Com reported 475,700 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 102,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 103,020 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.37 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Company reported 56,566 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 342,638 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,238 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.09% or 970,001 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp reported 2.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 1.55M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 6,357 shares. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 8,400 shares. Moreover, Tru Invest Advisors Limited Company has 5.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,483 shares. Moreover, Fil has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.47M shares. Central Bank And Tru holds 47,489 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,739 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.7% or 24,252 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,737 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,224 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 252,798 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.29% or 81,749 shares. Indiana And holds 2.57% or 26,086 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% or 173,526 shares in its portfolio. Alley Co Limited has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company owns 1,078 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.