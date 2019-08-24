Park Circle Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Park Natl (PRK) by $470,000 as Share Price Declined; British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) as Shares Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 9,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 68,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 46,317 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park National Bank announces plan to welcome NewDominion Bank into organization in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,176 shares to 129,932 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,381 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,273 shares. 29,544 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Blair William & Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 8,291 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Lc owns 29,935 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.15% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cognios Llc invested in 0.81% or 30,326 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,485 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 7,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.58% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 52,550 are owned by Franklin Inc. Northern holds 2.27M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 7,477 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc owns 5,142 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 415,660 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 131,403 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.