Park Circle Co Has Lifted Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $1.14 Million; Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 2.11M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 171,204 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.91B for 15.77 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Open The TAP Wide And Drown Your Trade War Sorrows, BUD – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Are Crashing Today – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl reported 308,331 shares. City Hldgs owns 130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 33,746 shares. Insurance Tx has 81,170 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sei accumulated 34,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 6,250 shares. 35,199 were reported by Goelzer Inv Management Inc. Brown Advisory Inc owns 10,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.05% stake. Griffin Asset reported 2,455 shares.