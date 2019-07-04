Park Circle Co Has Increased Its Position in Park Natl (PRK) by $470,000; As Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Lifted Its Position

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 19,192 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park National Bank announces plan to welcome NewDominion Bank into organization in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reminder of Park National Bank and NewDominion expected merger closing date and election deadline – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carolina Alliance announces plan to join Park National organization in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park National Corporation appoints David Trautman as Chairman and Matthew Miller as President – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,074 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 64,333 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank has 40,034 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.72% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 28,151 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Mi reported 0.02% stake. 53,850 are owned by Castleark Management Limited Liability Company. First Personal Fin Ser holds 1,728 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.12% or 4.58 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.12% or 18,780 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 22.33 million shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Finemark Bankshares & holds 0.7% or 141,563 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Governor signs bill to punish pipeline protesters – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stockâ€™s Growth Engine Is Running Out of Fuel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.