Park Circle Co Has Increased Holding in Park Natl (PRK); Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Increased Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 733,171 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 21,651 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carolina Alliance announces plan to join Park National organization in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park National Bank announces plan to welcome NewDominion Bank into organization in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

