Park Circle Co Has Increased Altria Group (MO) Stake; Kornitzer Capital Management Stake in Inogen (INGN) Upped by $2.63 Million as Shares Declined

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 27,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 57,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 240,715 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,081 shares to 177,195 shares, valued at $32.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 35,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Oppenheimer Company Inc stated it has 6,768 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 292,505 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 27,652 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 928 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0% or 8,053 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 7,938 shares stake. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 21 shares. 51,285 are held by D E Shaw &. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 7,836 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 11,564 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 231,458 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,078 were reported by Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.71% or 1.04 million shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc owns 859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Professionals Inc accumulated 0.14% or 6,190 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc reported 4,688 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust reported 446,963 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Lc has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi Inv owns 123,555 shares. Interocean Lc reported 9,159 shares stake. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.1% or 4,782 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assoc stated it has 4,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.