Park Circle Co Has Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; As Wayfair (W) Share Price Declined, Contour Asset Management Cut Position

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 46.13 million shares traded or 70.58% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 2.56 million shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. Shah Niraj sold $1.67 million worth of stock. Macri Edmond had sold 500 shares worth $57,790 on Tuesday, February 5. 3,000 shares were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew, worth $423,120.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

