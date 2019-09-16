Park Circle Co Has Cut By $745,000 Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding; Shorts at AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AXDDF) Lowered By 38.46%

Park Circle Co decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Park Circle Co holds 61,150 shares with $9.14 million value, down from 66,150 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 225,056 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety

AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) had a decrease of 38.46% in short interest. AXDDF’s SI was 3,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 38.46% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2156. About 3,401 shares traded. Azucar Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.38% below currents $146.27 stock price. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Monday, April 1 report.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Almadex Minerals Limited acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $16.03 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% interest in the El Cobre project covering an area of 7,456 hectares located in Mexico; and also holds interest in El Chato project.

More news for Azucar Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Almadex Minerals Is Extraordinarily Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Almadex Minerals And The Highly Prospective Gold Porphyry Project – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 18, 2017 is yet another important article.