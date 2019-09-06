Park Circle Co Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $368,000; Stock Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $441,565

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 3.73 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 121.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 1,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $291. About 964,473 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22M worth of stock. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Llc owns 1.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 271,079 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 258,570 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.26 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,237 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 1.04% or 105,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 3.62 million shares. Burney has invested 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.28 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 152,382 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.04% or 1,538 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 40,857 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 1,355 are owned by Kj Harrison Prns.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares to 42,519 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,789 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.