Park Circle Co Cut Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $368,000 as Valuation Declined; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Price Declined While Tig Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.60M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Haverford Fincl Svcs stated it has 106,093 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 2.20M shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak stated it has 28,205 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 57 shares. Pinnacle Partners has 192,275 shares. Ionic Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Freestone Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,276 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields Communications Limited reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 0.77% or 162,472 shares. Baillie Gifford owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.00 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 65,000 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc invested in 0.34% or 62,210 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel reported 27,500 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 78,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 870,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 600,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Schroder Investment Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 27,567 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 460,590 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 17,350 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 34,349 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

