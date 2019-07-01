Park Circle Co Continues to Hold Holding in Altria Group (MO); Portolan Capital Management Lifted Its Liveperson (LPSN) Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 313.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 553,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 176,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 213,452 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 3.35 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: LivePerson (LPSN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades LivePerson, Names 5 Catalysts For Future Growth – Benzinga” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Smaller Tech Stocks With A Bright Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $842,633 activity. Another trade for 45,837 shares valued at $827,633 was sold by LOCASCIO ROBERT P.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 43,829 shares to 776,035 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,710 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

