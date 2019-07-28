Park Avenue Securities Upped By $379,984 Its Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) Position; Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Shorts Decreased By 10.53%

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) stake by 20.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 2,159 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 12,887 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 10,728 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 now has $125.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix

Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) had a decrease of 10.53% in short interest. NSIT’s SI was 937,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.53% from 1.05M shares previously. With 219,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s short sellers to cover NSIT’s short positions. The SI to Insight Enterprises Inc’s float is 2.69%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 121,909 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The Company’s customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets.

