Park Avenue Securities Raised Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake By $352,151; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)

Among 2 analysts covering Pioneer Energy (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pioneer Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. See Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.6 Maintain

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 2,243 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 24,266 shares with $3.82M value, up from 22,023 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $419.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 1.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE

More notable recent Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Energy Services +28% post Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Energy Services Can Outclass Its OFS Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company has market cap of $13.58 million. The companyÂ’s Drilling Services segment offers contract land drilling services in Texas, North Dakota, Appalachia, and Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1731. About 407,574 shares traded. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 95.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 23/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A stake by 31,935 shares to 1.37M valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) stake by 26,778 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf was reduced too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.