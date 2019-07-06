Park Avenue Securities Raised Dominion Energy Com (D) Stake; Brown Capital Management Has Upped Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position By $1.20 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 10,067 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 218,053 shares with $25.96M value, up from 207,986 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 329,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 4,071 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 21,932 shares with $1.68M value, up from 17,861 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, March 18. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, January 11 report. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of D in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 54,700 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 67,331 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.1% or 11,190 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,098 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22,119 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,382 shares. Horizon stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcf Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,571 were accumulated by Bellecapital International. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 255,731 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne invested 0.52% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 8,271 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,175 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) stake by 6,920 shares to 423,906 valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A stake by 31,935 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) was reduced too.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 31,725 shares to 1.67M valued at $331.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 342,187 shares and now owns 7.94 million shares. Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) was reduced too.