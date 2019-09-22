Park Avenue Securities Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) Upped by $925,049 as Market Valuation Rose; Morningstar (MORN) Holder Axa Has Lowered Its Holding

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 14,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook

Axa decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 5,200 shares as the company's stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 362,952 shares traded or 316.31% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 366,574 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $78.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 23,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq" on August 30, 2019

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa holds 5,318 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Castleark Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 67,083 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Com holds 9,120 shares. Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 2.50M shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest holds 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 31,903 shares. Bailard owns 1.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 126,301 shares. Intersect Ltd Com accumulated 11,343 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Telos Capital, California-based fund reported 3,203 shares. Lincoln Corporation invested in 0.11% or 14,347 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc holds 0.79% or 11,830 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 200 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire" on September 13, 2019

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 139,900 shares to 222,600 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Obseva Sa by 36,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Smithfield Tru Co reported 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 2,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 46 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 535 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 221,485 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Miracle Mile Advisors, California-based fund reported 27,145 shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 132,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 287,905 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 272,591 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.04% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Yorktown Rech reported 6,233 shares stake. Grp Inc has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 681,154 shares in its portfolio.