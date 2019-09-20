Park Avenue Securities Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Increased by $352,728 as Stock Value Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 6,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 49,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 43,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.15 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 366,574 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $78.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,092 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).