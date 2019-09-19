Park Avenue Securities Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $422,139 as Stock Value Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Lifted Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position by $2.89 Million; Stock Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 3,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.6. About 1.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 483,577 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 34,771 shares to 56,477 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44 million US Long portfolio