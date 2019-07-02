Park Avenue Securities Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) Upped by $379,984 as Market Value Rose; Regions Financial Has Lowered Position in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by $842,052

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 1.81M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 5,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 14,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.51. About 189,758 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 992,481 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 6,279 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Rdl Fincl accumulated 2.11% or 17,421 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 55,724 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 5,770 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru accumulated 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,074 shares. Grimes And Com holds 0.85% or 61,750 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 8,477 shares. Praesidium Investment Mngmt Llc owns 10.87% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 929,917 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 4.43% or 132,422 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.6% or 55,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 96,343 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 644,705 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penn Cap Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 4,254 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc reported 6,192 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 86,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney has 1.22% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 16 shares. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 327 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 25,981 shares. 37,216 are held by United Ser Automobile Association. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 167,493 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 434,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 82,495 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc has invested 0.16% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Bluecrest Limited owns 2,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 661,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 102,601 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $531,514 activity. Shares for $137,315 were sold by HENDERSON ALAN C.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RGA’s profit will be $212.70 million for 11.51 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.