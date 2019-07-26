Park Avenue Securities Maintains Stake in Conocophillips Com (COP); Howe & Rusling Has Decreased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,009 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 4.66M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 1.71M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares to 66,608 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

