Park Avenue Securities Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $800,170; Taylor Asset Management Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Lifted by $3.51 Million

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 807,504 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co has 53,001 shares. First Fin Corp In stated it has 1,575 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.14 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,055 shares. American And Co reported 150 shares. Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 360,781 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northrock Prns Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,558 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 1,081 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 75 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,242 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 3,974 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd reported 0.6% stake. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 526 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $96.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.