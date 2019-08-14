Park Avenue Securities Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding by $800,170; Stock Value Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 236.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 35,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 50,216 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 14,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 1.20 million shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Ltd Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 791,103 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc owns 6,060 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc accumulated 2,868 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,702 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fdx Advisors reported 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bailard Inc owns 35,284 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Mad River Investors has 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 449,681 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Stelliam Investment Lp has 31,100 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Davenport Lc owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,362 shares. Moreover, Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Howland Management Lc stated it has 974 shares. Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $50.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,169 shares to 27,618 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).