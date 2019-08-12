Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) as Stock Declined; Wallace Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $4.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,043 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 8.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 2.83 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.