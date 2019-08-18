Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Dominion Energy Com (D) Holding; Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 4,071 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 21,932 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 17,861 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $61.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,364 were reported by Kistler. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.06% stake. Aldebaran Fin Inc reported 26,325 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 448,450 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 227,729 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 13,854 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Stadion Money Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.45% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 587,027 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 13,489 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.09% or 184,603 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 564 shares. Old Republic Int reported 2.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrow invested in 0.16% or 9,047 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.56% above currents $76.86 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) stake by 9,009 shares to 66,608 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf stake by 25,045 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 17,423 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $231.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Announces Portfolio Management Update – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 CEFs to Buy for Safe Yields and Upside (USA, GAB, JTD) – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Several Tax Advantaged Funds That Pay Over 7%: Which Ones Should A Retiree Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Allocation To CEFs Is Too Much For An Income Investor? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2015.