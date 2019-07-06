Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Boosted Stake by $1.96 Million

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 438,232 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,080 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

