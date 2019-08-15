Park Avenue Securities Has Upped By $596,742 Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake; Iec Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) SI Increased By 18.22%

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 55.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 1,626 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 4,566 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 2,940 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $129.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $295.3. About 1.82 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315

Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) had an increase of 18.22% in short interest. IEC’s SI was 27,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.22% from 23,600 shares previously. With 41,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)’s short sellers to cover IEC’s short positions. The SI to Iec Electronics Corp’s float is 0.31%. It closed at $6.51 lastly. It is down 15.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 01/05/2018 – IEC, PALESTINAN CO. ACCORD WORTH ESTIMATED ILS2.8B/YEAR; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM, IEC DEAL CONDITIONED ON IEC RAISING UP TO $50M; 26/03/2018 RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 19/04/2018 – Quantum and IEC Announce Proposed Merger; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scott Ayers Attending the UL/AHRI/IEC Working Group Meeting on Flammable Refrigerants; 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 22/04/2018 – DJ IEC Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEC); 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 09/05/2018 – IEC Electronics 2Q EPS 15c

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amid Swirling Competitive Concerns, 1 Bullish Sign for Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 41.60% above currents $295.3 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) stake by 26,778 shares to 1.49M valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf stake by 25,045 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Inv reported 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voya Inv Lc has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 187,098 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,804 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 0.1% or 1,190 shares. Personal Cap Corp holds 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 119,326 shares. 601 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability holds 3,558 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 277 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 360 shares.

More notable recent IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEC Wins Contract Valued at More Than $50 Million From Top Global Defense Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.20, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold IEC Electronics Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 14.06% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). 53,954 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Eam Invsts Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 277,725 shares. Punch & Inv Mngmt has 531,200 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 89,790 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 20,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,783 shares stake.