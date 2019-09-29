Park Avenue Securities Has Trimmed Aflac Com (AFL) Position by $776,790; Psagot Investment House LTD Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 18,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39666.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 644,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 646,198 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 14.59M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Co reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Harris Assoc LP stated it has 14.99M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.74 million shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 84 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability holds 9,350 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 18,226 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 96,408 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 369,085 shares. 2.76 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,409 shares. Interest Limited Ca stated it has 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerce Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Loews Corporation has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halliburton Celebrates 100th Anniversary – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Beat: Halliburton Pulls Back as Crude Oil Prices Fall – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Spdr(Xlv (XLV) by 191,587 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $99.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Syste(Tss (NYSE:TSS) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,475 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Road(Txrh (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Momentum Stocks With Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Announces Slate of Events to Commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.80 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,532 shares to 49,649 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr U S Treas Bd Etf (GOVT) by 2.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).