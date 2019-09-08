Park Avenue Securities Has Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding by $800,170; Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $33.24 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 239,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 205,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, down from 444,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 138,887 shares to 390,786 shares, valued at $14.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,076 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Management Inc invested 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 230,587 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.28% or 13,680 shares. 80,707 are owned by Pacific Global Investment. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hendershot holds 3.29% or 68,633 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.69% stake. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,552 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 65,142 shares. 5,772 were accumulated by Asset Strategies Inc. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 127,993 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Madrona Fincl Svcs invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 14,999 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close With Mixed Results Thursday, Dow Up 0.19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.