Park Avenue Securities Has Raised Stake in Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) by $374,544; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) as Share Value Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.39 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 20,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 506,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, up from 486,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 37,378 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 961,789 shares. 14,360 were accumulated by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest Ser. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,392 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,560 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.25% or 70,066 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc reported 903 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,706 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 10,996 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Fiera Capital owns 2,696 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,220 shares. D L Carlson reported 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Keybank Association Oh holds 35,981 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $537,450 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,998 shares to 280,066 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,344 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.