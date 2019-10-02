Park Avenue Securities Has Raised Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holding By $3.26 Million; HMS Holdings Has 1.36 Sentiment

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 118 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 87 decreased and sold their stakes in HMS Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 81.23 million shares, up from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HMS Holdings Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 63 Increased: 90 New Position: 28.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) stake by 60.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 12,358 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 32,650 shares with $8.64M value, up from 20,292 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A Com now has $267.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.65. About 1.19M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 48,144 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.84M for 33.69 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. for 2.29 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 914,976 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 2.11 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 29.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) stake by 36,797 shares to 1.45 million valued at $50.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) stake by 34,970 shares and now owns 280,701 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 15.99% above currents $263.65 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $28500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1.