Park Avenue Securities Has Raised Its Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Holding; Capital International Investors Upped Adobe (ADBE) Position by $87.90 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $300.62. About 1.56 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 330,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.17 million, up from 383,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $300.62. About 1.56M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. De Burlo Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 55,150 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Capital Management invested 5.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,349 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 5,995 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 482,049 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement owns 6,665 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 2,240 shares stake. New England Investment And Retirement Grp Inc holds 3,112 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 540 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 468,626 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million on Tuesday, January 8. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M. On Wednesday, January 30 Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 25,000 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 3.03M shares to 64.93 million shares, valued at $140.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $96.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

