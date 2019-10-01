Park Avenue Securities Has Lowered Its Aflac Com (AFL) Holding; Capital International Has Increased By $323,050 Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Capital International Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 34.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 2,485 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Capital International Inc holds 9,685 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 7,200 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 160,801 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Aflac Inc Com (AFL) stake by 79.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as Aflac Inc Com (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 3,765 shares with $206,000 value, down from 18,150 last quarter. Aflac Inc Com now has $38.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 162,768 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Capital International Inc decreased Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) stake by 78,661 shares to 88,522 valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) stake by 320,802 shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Associates has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). British Columbia Management accumulated 182,670 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt holds 4.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3.52 million shares. Family Corp holds 1.37% or 26,820 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,358 shares. Harbour Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,689 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Corp has 58,811 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 361,342 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,314 shares. Ami Invest Mgmt reported 13,061 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated reported 12,454 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 19,403 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.14% above currents $137.22 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.83M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.29% above currents $52.3 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qv Invsts Inc reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bokf Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 21,020 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, First Merchants has 0.3% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,447 shares. First Republic Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 23,589 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 4,166 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Llc holds 0.03% or 115,462 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 54,055 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Com owns 29,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 56,226 shares. Stonebridge Capital Llc holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 1,682 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Ishares Tr U S Treas Bd Etf (GOVT) stake by 2.71M shares to 6.14M valued at $158.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,532 shares and now owns 49,649 shares. Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) was raised too.