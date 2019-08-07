Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $352,151; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Thompson Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $529,205

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 7.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $173.18. About 2.44 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $50.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.40 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

