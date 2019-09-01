Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Dominion Energy Com (D) Stake by $309,396 as Share Price Declined; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 41,087 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,975 are held by Bessemer. Advisory Svcs Ntwk invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Amer International Group holds 10,155 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10,436 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 35,220 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 19,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 13,011 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 218,367 shares. Principal Finance Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 24,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% or 55,070 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 13,240 shares. Blackhill Inc reported 0.06% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $50.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.