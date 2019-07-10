Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Its Dominion Energy Com (D) Holding; Hanson Mcclain Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $10.09 Million

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 19.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts Com Ma has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sterling Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,178 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 4,258 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.06% or 5,366 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 4,490 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na holds 259,435 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,528 shares. 1.16M are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp. Osborne Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 11,287 shares. 48,513 are held by Moody Bank Trust Division. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 27,672 shares. Old Republic Corporation has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Savings Bank Tru reported 1.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,167 shares to 34,884 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 31,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).