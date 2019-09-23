Park Avenue Securities Has Decreased Aflac Com (AFL) Stake By $776,790; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Shorts Raised By 7.09%

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) had an increase of 7.09% in short interest. NFBK’s SI was 1.22M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.09% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 88,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s short sellers to cover NFBK’s short positions. The SI to Northfield Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.8%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 254,215 shares traded or 112.08% up from the average. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Aflac Inc Com (AFL) stake by 79.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as Aflac Inc Com (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 3,765 shares with $206,000 value, down from 18,150 last quarter. Aflac Inc Com now has $38.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.67 million shares traded or 101.75% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.94% above currents $51.97 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout accumulated 345,524 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 610 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 9.59M shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,355 shares. Amer Gru Inc stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). S&Co has invested 0.56% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Morgan Stanley holds 3.25 million shares. Grimes Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Yhb Investment stated it has 50,929 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc holds 20,218 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation stated it has 13,029 shares. Dupont Cap owns 8,515 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 839,648 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 357,204 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 0.02% more from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De owns 339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,116 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 139,241 shares. 391 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 68,040 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 289,444 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 42,309 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.26 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 3,620 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 37,255 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.83 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $784.12 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.