Park Avenue Securities Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) Holding by $314,171; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased as Share Value Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 565,300 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.47 million, up from 514,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 2.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 5,200 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,600 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

