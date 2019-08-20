Park Avenue Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 754,624 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,798 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 5.84M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Ltd holds 60,000 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,645 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability holds 14,178 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 1.15% or 75,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.16% or 186,053 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 24,600 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 182,871 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems owns 51,514 shares. Farmers Tru Company reported 38,656 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA misses expectations, shares drop 12% – Nashville Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares to 5.19 million shares, valued at $304.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 198,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Company Inc Tn invested in 0.51% or 18,539 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 16.14 million shares. Boston Prtnrs has 1.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 268,271 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.99% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 8.62M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.32% or 8.73 million shares. Ipswich Management Inc stated it has 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 108,927 shares. State Street stated it has 57.63 million shares. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs LP has invested 0.34% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Saratoga Invest Management has 2.42% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.76M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).