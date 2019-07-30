Park Avenue Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Aviance Capital Management Cut American Electric Power Co (AEP) Position by $5.97 Million as Share Value Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 87,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 1.07M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 5.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh holds 17,344 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Group Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,415 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation holds 1.47% or 28,845 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 886,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 2.35M were reported by Sei Investments. Gateway Advisory Limited invested in 0.06% or 4,624 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York reported 39,150 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 467,200 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Axa owns 4.58 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 577,243 shares. Korea owns 4.49 million shares. Eqis Capital invested in 0.21% or 48,795 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited stated it has 11,122 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Community Trust And Investment Communications holds 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 5,405 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 2.91 million shares. Prudential has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wetherby Asset holds 0.06% or 5,431 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company reported 15,862 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Communication owns 2,435 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares stake. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management LP has 11,716 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 1.83% or 61,131 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,348 shares to 58,690 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North Amer Engy Infrasetf (EMLP) by 124,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,753 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.