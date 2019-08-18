Park Avenue Securities Boosted Netflix Com (NFLX) Position by $596,742 as Stock Value Declined; Carret Asset Management Holding In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Increased

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 2,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,411 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

