Park Avenue Securities Boosted By $309,396 Its Dominion Energy Com (D) Stake; W R Grace & Co (GRA) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Avenue Securities Llc acquired 4,071 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 21,932 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 17,861 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $61.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 927,246 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

W R Grace & Co (GRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 117 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 92 decreased and sold holdings in W R Grace & Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 56.65 million shares, down from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding W R Grace & Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 62 New Position: 55.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 18. Wolfe Research has “Hold” rating and $79 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust has 17,918 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2,142 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 93,373 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Texas-based American National Registered Advisor has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dnb Asset Management As has 106,343 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,049 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 148,390 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,515 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2.01M shares. First Manhattan Co reported 4,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sasco Incorporated Ct holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 633,759 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) stake by 291,362 shares to 315,671 valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf stake by 25,045 shares and now owns 1.66 million shares. Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

40 North Management Llc holds 70.55% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. for 9.34 million shares. Claar Advisors Llc owns 166,000 shares or 6.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital Management L.P. has 4.59% invested in the company for 936,400 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 4.59% in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.20 million shares.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

