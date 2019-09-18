Park Aerospace (PKE) to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019; Shorts at LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (LCCTF) Raised By 166.67%

LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) had an increase of 166.67% in short interest. LCCTF’s SI was 14,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 166.67% from 5,400 shares previously. With 9,900 avg volume, 2 days are for LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s short sellers to cover LCCTF’s short positions. It closed at $2.055 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE:PKE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019. (NYSE:PKE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Park Aerospace Corp’s current price of $18.48 translates into 0.54% yield. Park Aerospace Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 71,282 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C

Another recent and important L'Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “L’OCCITANE, INTL SA ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018.

LÂ’Occitane International S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products in Luxembourg, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides face care, body and sun care, hair care, and skincare products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Park Aerospace Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 2.44% less from 16.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). 20,000 are held by Groesbeck Corporation Nj. 22,977 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,112 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Alberta Investment Management reported 22,900 shares. 6,646 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 30,956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset holds 0% or 104 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 88 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,561 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 11,700 shares. International Gru Incorporated owns 13,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio.