Park Aerospace (PKE) to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019; Issuer Direct (ISDR)’s Sentiment Is 2

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE:PKE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019. (NYSE:PKE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Park Aerospace Corp’s current price of $18.26 translates into 0.55% yield. Park Aerospace Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 100,041 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 3 trimmed and sold equity positions in Issuer Direct Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 883,049 shares, down from 897,236 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Issuer Direct Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation for 91,550 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 90,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 117,888 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 312,397 shares.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $39.78 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 69.13 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 29,794 shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has declined 47.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR); 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

More notable recent Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Issuer Direct Corporation Set to Sponsor, Present and Power Upcoming September Conferences – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Issuer Direct Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Issuer Direct Corporation to Present at Upcoming Conferences – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Houston American Energy Announces Agreement to Participate in New San Andres Drilling Program – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Exploring for Gold in Labrador-P.GENERAL – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. ISDR’s profit will be $270,377 for 36.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Issuer Direct Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Park Aerospace Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 2.44% less from 16.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,396 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 16,972 shares. Principal Fincl Gp has 156,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 11,500 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) or 258,809 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). State Street Corporation reported 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 40,201 shares stake. 34,000 were reported by Swiss State Bank. Macquarie Group Inc invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). 30,956 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 26,440 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,575 shares.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. The company has market cap of $374.19 million. It also provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. It has a 3.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects.

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:PKE – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:PKE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.