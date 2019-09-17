Park Aerospace (PKE) to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019; 3D Systems (DDD) Shorts Up By 8.78%

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) had an increase of 8.78% in short interest. DDD’s SI was 27.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.78% from 25.53M shares previously. With 1.72M avg volume, 16 days are for 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s short sellers to cover DDD’s short positions. The SI to 3D Systems Corporation’s float is 25.3%. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 1.13M shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 26/04/2018 – 3D Systems’ Figure 4™ 3D Printing Platform Selected for U.S. Air Force Research into Rapid Part Replacement

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE:PKE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 5, 2019. (NYSE:PKE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Park Aerospace Corp’s current price of $18.07 translates into 0.55% yield. Park Aerospace Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 65,294 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 3.81% above currents $8.67 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $8 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by B. Riley & Co.

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3D Systems vs. Stratasys: Which Had the Better Q2 Earnings Results? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why 3D Systems Stock Plunged 22% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3D Systems: The Original, But Not The Best – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3D Systems Is Getting a New CFO… Again – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems (DDD) receives additional 510(k) clearance for its D2P software allowing clinicians to 3D print diagnostic patient-specific anatomic models – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold 3D Systems Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:PKE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Park Aerospace Corp.’s (NYSE:PKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Ground-Breaking for Major Expansion of Its Manufacturing and Development Facilities in Newton, Kansas – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.