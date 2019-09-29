Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) Comparing side by side

Both Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 18 0.00 15.03M 0.40 45.36 Xperi Corporation 22 2.52 N/A 0.05 444.79

In table 1 we can see Park Aerospace Corp. and Xperi Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Xperi Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Park Aerospace Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Park Aerospace Corp. is presently more affordable than Xperi Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Park Aerospace Corp. and Xperi Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 85,107,587.77% 75.6% 61.9% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xperi Corporation’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Park Aerospace Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xperi Corporation are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Park Aerospace Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xperi Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Park Aerospace Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of Xperi Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Park Aerospace Corp. shares. Comparatively, Xperi Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. has stronger performance than Xperi Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Park Aerospace Corp. beats Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.