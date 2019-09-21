Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Comparing side by side

Both Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.82 N/A 0.40 45.36 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.98 N/A 1.69 14.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Park Aerospace Corp. and Ichor Holdings Ltd. Ichor Holdings Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Park Aerospace Corp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Park Aerospace Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ichor Holdings Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Park Aerospace Corp. and Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9% Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park Aerospace Corp. are 15.8 and 15.3. Competitively, Ichor Holdings Ltd. has 2.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Park Aerospace Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Park Aerospace Corp. and Ichor Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Ichor Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 10.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Park Aerospace Corp. shares and 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares. 2.1% are Park Aerospace Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. was less bullish than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.