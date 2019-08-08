Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Since Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.44 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Paringa Resources Limited and Ur-Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paringa Resources Limited and Ur-Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited was more bearish than Ur-Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ur-Energy Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.