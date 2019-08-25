Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Both Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paringa Resources Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|1.04
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
Table 1 highlights Paringa Resources Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Paringa Resources Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paringa Resources Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Paringa Resources Limited
|-23.29%
|-15.15%
|-57.25%
|0%
|0%
|-63.16%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year Paringa Resources Limited was more bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited.
