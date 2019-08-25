Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Both Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.04 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 highlights Paringa Resources Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paringa Resources Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited was more bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited.