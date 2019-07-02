Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Materion Corporation 56 1.13 N/A 0.78 84.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paringa Resources Limited and Materion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Paringa Resources Limited and Materion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Materion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Materion Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24% Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend while Materion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Materion Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.