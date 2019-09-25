Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Both Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Paringa Resources Limited and EMX Royalty Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited has -63.16% weaker performance while EMX Royalty Corporation has 20.35% stronger performance.

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Paringa Resources Limited.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.