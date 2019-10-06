Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Contrasting side by side

Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 2 0.00 7.13M -1.10 0.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 11 -1.60 65.10M -3.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paringa Resources Limited and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 311,068,452.51% 0% 0% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 611,842,105.26% -21% -8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paringa Resources Limited and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 40.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 1.5% are U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend while U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Paringa Resources Limited.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.